Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 9,941 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in KLA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in KLA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.74.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $701.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $678.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $684.07. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

