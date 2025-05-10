Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 44,590 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1,087.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 679,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 403,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $111.42 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.89 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

