Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $9.06 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WRB opened at $72.47 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

