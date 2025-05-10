Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Decreased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $323.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.20.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

