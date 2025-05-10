Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.66 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,706,000 after purchasing an additional 686,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after buying an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,367,000 after buying an additional 357,894 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,037,000 after acquiring an additional 466,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,032,000 after acquiring an additional 212,301 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

