Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $12.29 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121,928 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lantheus worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,025,000 after acquiring an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,280,000 after purchasing an additional 123,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,510,000 after buying an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lantheus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,980,000 after buying an additional 96,275 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $94.36. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

