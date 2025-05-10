Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $8.37 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Allegion accounts for 2.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Allegion worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,641,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,552,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Allegion by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average of $133.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,920. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

