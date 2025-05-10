Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Trimmed by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $192.23 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.