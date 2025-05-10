International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) CEO J Erik Fyrwald Buys 700 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

