Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 1.3 %

NVS opened at $108.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $229.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.