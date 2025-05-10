Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after buying an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,332,803,000 after acquiring an additional 156,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,954,961,000 after acquiring an additional 619,619 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $150.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

