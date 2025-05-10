Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,789 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $131.79 and a one year high of $179.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.