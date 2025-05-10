Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,477 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

