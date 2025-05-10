Forest Hill Capital LLC Grows Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Origin Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OBK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 32,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 195,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBK shares. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

OBK opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $41.17.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

About Origin Bancorp

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.