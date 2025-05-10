Foxhaven Asset Management LP Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,523 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 4.0% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $150,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,086.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,672.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4,846.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

