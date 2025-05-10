Deutsche Bank AG Has $162.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,107 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.67% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $162,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.