Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $24.98 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 72,589 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Leidos worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,889 shares of company stock worth $675,786. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.45.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.