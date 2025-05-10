D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 6,398 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $72,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,903,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,044,000 after acquiring an additional 652,923 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 75,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,681 shares of company stock worth $6,492,703 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

