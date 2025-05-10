Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,196 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of United Rentals worth $158,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $695,716,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after acquiring an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 546,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 280,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $672.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.