iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $566.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $552.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.44.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
