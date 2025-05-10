Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $46.96 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $46,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cintas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,570,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,533 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.44.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.