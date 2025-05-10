Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 55,813 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,813 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 1.52% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NULV stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.88.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

