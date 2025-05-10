Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,112,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 765.85%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

