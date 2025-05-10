Ethic Inc. Sells 1,691 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,881 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 429,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $33,041,000 after buying an additional 144,535 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 436,509 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $33,568,000 after buying an additional 85,539 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,219,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Mizuho raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

