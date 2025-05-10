Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Position Decreased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after acquiring an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,612,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,145,000 after purchasing an additional 130,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after purchasing an additional 605,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,671,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 212,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 73,216 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Baird R W cut Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity

In other Hillman Solutions news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,211.68. This represents a 28.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.