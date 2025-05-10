Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Ball worth $51,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Ball by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ball by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BALL opened at $52.18 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

View Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.