Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2,826.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 339,262 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GATX were worth $54,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,496,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 364,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 185,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GATX by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GATX by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average of $154.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.89.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

