Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,859 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Insmed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 42,975 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $3,378,264.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,483,506.02. The trade was a 22.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,519,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at $27,079,091.58. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,337 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $65.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.84. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

