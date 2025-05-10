DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $174.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $158.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.28.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,708.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,555.72. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 594,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,186,956.25. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

