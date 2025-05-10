Ethic Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after buying an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after buying an additional 1,232,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,279,000 after acquiring an additional 731,690 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $166.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day moving average of $167.73.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

