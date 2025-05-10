Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,934 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $68,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.66 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total transaction of $475,121.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 201,657 shares in the company, valued at $63,033,945.06. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $2,251,350.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,283,762. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,734 shares of company stock worth $62,098,082. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

