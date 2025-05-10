DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes $4.33 Million Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.11% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

