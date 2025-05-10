Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Conagra Brands by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.88%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

