DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 94,580 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,580 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.08% of US Foods worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $71.64 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $73.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

