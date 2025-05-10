BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $79.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 79,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $6,091,398.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,707,670.24. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock worth $16,917,365 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,438,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,419,000 after buying an additional 135,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,577,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,885,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,413,000 after purchasing an additional 898,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,321,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 564,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

