Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 729,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 67,314 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $26.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

