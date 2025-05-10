HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2,878.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 110,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HCI Group by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in HCI Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,122,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.23. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $176.40.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.89 million. Analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

HCI Group Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.