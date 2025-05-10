3,096 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STERIS Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of STE opened at $226.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.96.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded STERIS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
