Centiva Capital LP Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.67.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $242.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.