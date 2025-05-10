EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $223.69 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $277.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.86 and its 200 day moving average is $242.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.