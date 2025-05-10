Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,424 shares of company stock worth $431,064. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

