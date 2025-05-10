Colonial Trust Co SC Raises Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $44.38 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 137.66%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 5,475 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. The trade was a 22.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,772.08. The trade was a 19.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,721 shares of company stock worth $2,206,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

