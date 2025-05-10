Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 907,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 394,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 444,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $67.15.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.