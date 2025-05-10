Cetera Investment Advisers Has $15.34 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Posted by on May 10th, 2025

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJULFree Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $34,485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (BATS:FJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.