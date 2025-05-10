Cetera Investment Advisers Has $15.34 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $34,485,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

