Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 290 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.49 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

