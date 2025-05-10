Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUHY opened at $21.08 on Friday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

