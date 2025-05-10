Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

