Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $596,665,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AON by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,582,000 after acquiring an additional 960,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 5,877.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 43,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

AON Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $354.10 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $275.07 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.