Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $596,665,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AON by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,582,000 after acquiring an additional 960,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 5,877.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 43,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.67.
AON Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of AON stock opened at $354.10 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $275.07 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.
AON Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.
About AON
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
