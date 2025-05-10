Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $23.85 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

