Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DHT by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of -0.06. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

